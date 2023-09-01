Eicher Motorcycle Sales In August Rises 11% In Models With Engine Capacity Upto 350cc | Eicher

Eicher Motorcycle on Friday announced the sales volume of Eicher Motors Limited for the month of August 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Eicher motorcycles with engine capacities of up to 350cc recorded 11 percent with 69,023 units sold in August 2023, while models with engine capacities exceeding 350cc also saw a notable 9 percent increase with 8,560 units sold in August 2023 against 7,876 units in August 2022.

The total number of Eicher Motorcycle sold including the models with engine capacity up to 350cc and Models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc stood at 77,583 in August 2023 units against 70,112 units in August 2022, with a growth of 11 percent

The International business contributed to this growth, with sales of 8,190 units in August 2023, a 13 percent increase from the 7,220 units sold in the same month of 2022. However, the year-to-date figures for international business show a 22 percent decline, with 35,780 units sold from April to August 2023, compared to 45,809 units in the corresponding period of 2022.

