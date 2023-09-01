 Eicher Motors August Auto Sales Jump 29.4%; Exports Drop To 8.5%
Eicher Motors August Auto Sales Jump 29.4%; Exports Drop To 8.5%

The sales of Volvo buses and trucks increased by 115.5 per cent to 237 units against 110 units sold in August 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 01, 2023, 02:08 PM IST
Eicher Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for August 2023 stood at 6,476 vehicles, compared to 5,003 units during August 2022 with a jump of 29.4 per cent, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Eicher Motors domestic sales

The total domestic sales of Eicher Motors in August 2023 was higher with a rise of 30.4 per cent to 5,311 units against 5,360 units sold. Domestic sales in the previous month of LD trucks and LMD trucks (3.5-18.5T) increased to 3,463 units with a 29.7 per cent gain over 2,670 units sold in August last year. HD trucks sales in August jumped 47.4 per cent to 1,540 against 1,045 units sold in the same month last year. The sales of LMD bus rose 9.1 per cent to 1,028 units and HD bus jumped 23.1 per cent to 128 units.

Eicher Motors exports

The company saw a 8.5 per cent drop in exports with only 332 vehicles exported in comparison to 363 units sold internationally for the same time period in the last financial year. The exports of bus vehicles saw a jump of 5.2 per cent in August and a 43.2 per cent gain in the export of HD. On the other hand, the major drop of 24.7 per cent was seen in the international sale of LMD vehicles.

Eicher Motors Volvo sales

