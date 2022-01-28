Edtech startup Geekster aims at upskilling over 1,000 aspirants in next two quarters

Geekster, an ed-tech focused on providing technical education to aspirants, has announced an ambitious target to upskill over 1,000 students in the next two quarters under Full Stack Web Development Programme. The brand has so far already trained close to 300 aspirants under the course, it said in a press statement.

Geekster recently announced expanding its manpower by 50 percent, in order to be able to reach out to a wider audience. The new target from the brand comes in line with the recent hiring, wherein now it is aiming to upskill a larger batch. Its unique pay-after-placement model has been attracting enthusiasts to learn and fuel their growth trajectory.

Ankit Maggu- Founder, Geekster, said, “There is a huge gap between what employers eye, and what candidates pursue. Once this is addressed and the candidates get the right skills in demand in the industry, it opens a plethora of opportunities for the students. Geekster is trying to fix the same by giving top quality industry relevant education to aspirants and with the pay-after-placement we are encouraging users to learn and widen their career horizon without any financial concern. We have been witnessing an exponential growth in the number of users on our platform, and with the rising number of successful placements, we can expect climbing traction too."

