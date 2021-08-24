Edtech startup ClassMonitor enters vernacular learning segment with launch of Skill Master Hindi Edition

Home learning edtech Startup ClassMonitor is entering the vernacular learning segment with the launch of a Skill Master Hindi Edition Program as an extension to their ongoing programmes. The course is designed to introduce Hindi as a vernacular language to early learners in an engaging, active, play-based approach. The introduction of the Hindi Edition Course is closely aligned with Foundational Literacy Objectives outlined by National Education Policy 2020, it said in a press statement.

Founded in 2016, ClassMonitor is a home learning platform in early childhood and parents which blends traditional teaching with modern methods of learning. The hybrid learning tool takes children to a learning space that combines real life learning experiences with curated activities. The Hindi Learning Language is approached in a contextual, integrated manner, and taught through themes which connect to a child’s immediate environment, thereby making learning meaningful and relevant.

Vijeet Pandey, Co-Founder and CEO at ClassMonitor stated, “With an aim to provide better education learning environment for parents and early childhood, we have designed this course and its activities in progression, to ensure that by the end of the program, the child is able to read with comprehension, speak with confidence, listen and understand, and begin to write for meaning.”

The course would be accessible to people in 1000+ cities in India and across 12 countries where ClassMonitor currently has its presence. With the launch, the Edtech Startup aims to cater to other languages and break any barrier in terms of language for early childhood education and home learning programs.

“The Learning Material for this course is thematic and comprises activities designed on the ELPS approach (experience-language-pictures-symbols) supported by high quality material such as flashcards, vocabulary building games, puzzles, worksheets, conversation cards, poem and story cards etc., and the kits are designed to target the children aging between 2.5-5.5 years costing Rs 2,500”, Vijeet added.

ClassMonitor has a customer base of parents with an annual household income of 3 lakhs per annum and above and opt for yearly subscription for themselves and their kids.

