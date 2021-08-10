EdTech start-up FlashPrep raises $5,00,000 led by Venture Highway in pre-seed round

The Bangalore-based EdTech startup FlashPrep on Tuesday said it has raised USD 5,00,000 in a Pre-Seed Round led by Venture Highway that will be used for strengthening and amplifying the company's user base and for expanding product offerings.

The funding round also witnessed additional participation from Better Capital, First Cheque, and a few Angel Investors, the company said in a statement.

"Competitive exam prep is a productivity problem which leans the preparation more towards strategy and efficiency. We believe in building a companion app for subject mastery and providing accessibility to quality content for aspirants across tiers. The funding will help us to further take this ambition to new heights, diversify our product offering and strengthen our user base," FlashPrep Co-Founder and CEO Dhiresh Nagwani added.

Published on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 11:48 PM IST