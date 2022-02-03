Edelweiss General Insurance launches AI Voice Bot for automated motor claim registration

Digital Insurer, Edelweiss General Insurance (EGI), has launched an AI Voice Bot, a digital transformation initiative to enable its customers intimate motor claims in a convenient and seamless manner. This end-to-end AI Voice Bot is the first in the General insurance industry in India, and is powered by Yellow.ai, the world’s leading next-gen Total Experience (TX) Automation Platform recently recognised in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms.

This conversational AI Voice Bot, available in Hindi, English and Hinglish, will enable real time registration of claims, 24-7. It has been currently introduced for garage owners and will be offered to all customers as well in a month or two.

The AI Voice Bot will assist EGI’s garage representatives in easier, faster and hassle-free registration of claims. There is also no wait time unlike a normal call to the customer care. Once you dial in, the AI Voice Bot will guide you on the claim intimation process in real-time.

In addition to being a claims assistant, the AI Voice Bot can answer questions raised by the garage representatives, thereby delivering a holistic and superior experience. While the AI Voice Bot successfully handles queries, right from discovery to providing the claims registration number without any human intervention, it also seamlessly escalates complex queries to EGI agents, collaborating the combined intelligence of humans and AI. The AI Voice bot is also capable of tackling the issue of background noises that one usually experiences in garages, thereby creating an elevated and consistent experience.

Commenting on the launch, Shanai Ghosh, Executive Director & CEO, Edelweiss General Insurance, said, “Our vision is to make insurance easy, friendly and transparent and our AI Voice Bot is another step in this direction. We are happy to partner with Yellow.ai in this digital transformation journey. While the Bot will definitely offer easy, seamless, and superior experience to our customers, it will also enable and empower our distribution agents and partners to be more efficient and effective and enhance their capabilities.”

Raghu Ravinutala, CEO and Cofounder, Yellow.ai said, “We are delighted to implement an AI Voice Bot for Edelweiss General Insurance. With varying dialects in India, our technology allows tailoring speech recognition models to adapt to users’ speaking styles, expressions, and unique vocabularies, and also to accommodate background noises, accents, and voice patterns. Our voice bots have superior context based intent identification to help understand queries better, provide insights from customer interaction that constantly improve bot performance and understand consumer behaviour.”

The AI Voice Bot is optimised for advanced query handling that includes post-processing for proper nouns such as names, area names and driving license numbers. It also supports seamless integration between Yellow.ai and EGI’s APIs. For instance, once the claims are registered, real-time emails and SMS are sent to both the Claim Service Office (CSO) and the customer, simultaneously sharing the details of the claim registered. Moving forward, the Voice bot capabilities will be further enhanced to include more languages and use cases, covering a wider range of customer service functions.

Edelweiss General Insurance has been introducing many tech driven, industry first, innovative solutions. Some of them being:

1. Edelweiss SWITCH (sandbox product) - India’s first digital, on-demand motor insurance product, enabling pay-as-you-drive

2. Health 241 – ‘’first of a kind’’ health insurance product, where if the first year is claim free, you get covered free for the second year

3. Open API Gateway, a portal is aimed at self-assisted API consumption by partners.

4. IPOS (Integrated Partner On-boarding Solution), a fully digitised solution aimed at completely automating the onboarding process for EGI’s existing and prospective partners.

5. BOLT- Remote survey for motor claims with instant settlement

6. OTP based Health Insurance onboarding

7. Realtime digital NPS providing instant feedback from customers

Yellow.ai is enabling organisations such as EGI to increase their sophistication and usage of automated voice assistants for regular use. Voice-based virtual assistants can be deployed to handle inbound and outbound calls, across real-time telephony and synchronous voice channels. Through the platform, enterprises can build AI-workers to self-serve, support, sales, marketing, commerce, HR and IT on-demand, across chat, email, and voice channels

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 12:59 PM IST