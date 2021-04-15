EdCIL pays the highest-ever dividend of Rs 12.5 crore for FY 2019-20

EdCIL (India) Limited, a Mini Ratna Category-I CPSE under Ministry of Education, Government of India, paid a dividend of Rs 12.5 crore (highest ever by EdCIL in spite of Covid pandemic situation) for the year 2019-20. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister of Education received the cheque from Manoj Kumar, CMD - EdCIL, in the presence of Rakesh Ranjan, Additional Secretary (Technical Education), Dr Renuka Mishra, Director (Technical Education) and other senior officials of the Ministry and EdCIL. The company registered a turnover of Rs. 326 Crore and a PBT of Rs. 56 Crore during the year 2019-20

EdCIL offers Project Management and Consultancy solutions across education verticals covering ICT/IT Solutions, Online Testing and Assessment Services, Advisory Services, Infrastructure, PMC, Procurement and Overseas Education Services.

’Study in India’ flagship scheme of MoE, Govt. of India is also being implemented by EdCIL to increase inbound students across higher education institutions of the country.