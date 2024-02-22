ED Action Against Hiranandani, Searches Group's Premises in Mumbai

Niranjan Hiranandani | Soumik Kar

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is conducting searches at multiple premises of the Hiranandani Group in Mumbai on charges of violations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), according to sources.

Exact details about the charges that were framed against the Group were not known at the time of filing this report.

Hiranandani Group has been one of the most premium real estate developer in India with more than 40 years of experience in this business.

Niranjan Hiranandani is a co-founder and Managing Director of Hiranandani Group of Companies.

The Hiranandani group is a major player in the reality sector of Mumbai, and has faced competition from many including Adani group, who won the Dharavi Redevelopment Project bid floated by the Maharashtra cabinet in December 2022.

The Maharashtra government led by the CM Shinde also issued a notification allowing the use of Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) without indexation, which will benefit the Adani group in the Dharavi Redevelopment Project.

Hiranandani group was also in news recently due to the chaos around TMC Mahua Moitra, and the alleged misuse of her parliamentary privileges for the Hiranandani Scion, Darshan Hiranandani.