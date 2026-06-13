Easy Money Can Lead To Jail, RBI Warns Public Against Becoming Money Mules Through Bank Accounts

RBI has warned people against becoming money mules by allowing others to use their bank accounts for money transfers. |

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has warned people against allowing others to use their bank accounts for transferring money. The central bank said many fraudsters lure people with promises of quick and easy money and then use their bank accounts for illegal transactions.

RBI has advised customers to stay alert and protect their banking details at all times.

What Is a Money Mule?

A money mule is a person who receives, transfers or moves money on behalf of someone else. In many cases, the money being transferred may have been obtained through fraud, cybercrime or other illegal activities.

People are often approached through social media, messaging apps, online advertisements or even personal contacts. They may be promised commissions or rewards in return for allowing their bank account to be used.

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Serious Legal Consequences

RBI said allowing others to use a bank account can result in serious legal trouble. Even if a person is unaware of the source of the money, they may still face investigation and legal action if their account is linked to unlawful transactions.

Using a bank account to receive or forward suspicious funds can lead to penalties and even imprisonment under applicable laws.

Never Share Banking Details

The central bank has urged customers not to share their bank account details, debit card information, passwords, PINs or One-Time Passwords (OTPs) with anyone.

Customers should also avoid opening bank accounts for others or allowing unknown persons to access their accounts.

Stay Alert, Stay Safe

RBI's public awareness campaign, RBI Kehta Hai, encourages people to remain informed and cautious while carrying out financial transactions.

The central bank said easy-money offers are often traps used by criminals. Customers should immediately report suspicious requests to their bank or relevant authorities and avoid becoming part of illegal money-transfer networks.