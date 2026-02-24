Engineering Student Uses Friend’s Bank Account As Mule Account, ₹7 Crore Routed In Cyber Fraud In Bengaluru | AI Generated Representational Image

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, an engineering student has mortgaged his friend's bank account details to cyber criminals to use it as a `mule account' to transfer over ₹ 7 crore.

However, when bank officials alerted the friend over a transaction of a huge amount in the account, he filed a complaint with Bagalakunte police, who arrested the Engineering student, identified as Ayush.

A year ago, Ayush had befriended the complainant and they used to hang out frequently. Once, Ayush told the complainant that his bank account was blocked due to technical reasons and sought his help to transact some money for paying the hostel and college fees. The complainant gave the complete details of his Karnataka bank account, where he had no transactions and also gave his Airtel SIM card linked to the account. After that, the complainant had forgotten about the incident.

Meanwhile, the bank officials have noticed large scale transactions in the account and collected the details of the account. They got in touch with the complainant and informed him that over ₹ 7 crore had been transferred through his account and all the money was linked to one or other cyber crime.

The complainant immediately approached the cyber crime police and lodged a complaint against the fraud. During the investigation, it was revealed that Ayush had voluntarily mortgaged the account to cyber criminals and collected commission from them.

During the investigation, the cyber crime police realised that the cyber criminals advertised in Telegram App for getting accounts on mortgages for transfering money. These accounts will be used as `mule accounts' to transfer the cyber crime victim's money. Ayush had mortgaged the complainant's account and was receiving commission for every transaction. The total amount of commission received by Ayush is being verified.