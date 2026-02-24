Karnataka: Shivamogga On Edge After Class 10 Student Dies Saving Friend; Family Threatens Suicide | FPJ

Shivamogga (Karnataka): Karnataka's Shivamogga was tense on Tuesday following the death of a Class 10 student who died while trying to save his friend who was attacked by some minor boys from the same region. The family of the deceased boy has stated that they will commit suicide if the guilty are not punished.

About The Case

Sanket, 15, was killed after being assaulted while trying to save his friend Girish from a group attack on the outskirts of Shivamogga on Monday night, triggering tension in the area.

Police have taken two boys into custody in connection with the incident. However, the case has taken a communal turn, as the accused boys reportedly belong to another community.

Sanket's elder sister Supriya said on Tuesday that the family would commit suicide if the guilty were not punished. "After the special class, six boys attacked him. The ganja menace is rampant in the region. They behave indecently. If all six accused are not punished, my whole family will commit suicide," she threatened.

Manjula, the mother of the deceased boy, said in tears, "My child told me he had exams and left for the special class. He said goodbye twice to me and his grandmother. Later, I was asked to come to the hospital, where doctors told me he was no more. I tried to speak to my son, but he was still. Now, what should I tell his father? I have lost my son."

"He never did anything to hurt anyone. He was such a good child and left me. He won awards and scored good marks. After his good results in tests recently, I had given him Rs 100 and asked him to celebrate. He used to wake up at 5 am and study. On Monday too, he woke up at 5 am and studied till 7 am. After stepping out of our house, he never returned. What should I say? I don’t know what has happened. How can we forget our son?" she added.

Shivamogga City MLA Channabasappa said, "The special class was held till 9.30 pm. The attack took place after the class. I spoke to students, and they said incidents of quarrels and attacks are not happening for the first time. The authorities are aware of the situation."

The incident occurred near Sulebailu Government High School, where special classes were being conducted for students in preparation for the SSLC (Class 10) Board examinations.

Read Also NEET Aspirant From Madhya Pradesh Found Dead In Rajasthan Canal After 6 Days

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police B. Nikhil said, "After the special class, when the students came out, a quarrel broke out involving Girish. Sanket tried to rescue him but he was hit on the chest and collapsed on the spot. As all involved are minors, two accused have been taken into custody. We are investigating whether anyone else was involved in the incident."

According to police, Sanket, a resident of Sulebailu, was returning home after attending the special class when his friend Girish was allegedly confronted and attacked by a group of boys from the same locality.

Sanket intervened to rescue his friend, but the attackers turned on him and assaulted him severely. He sustained injuries to his chest, face, and stomach, and collapsed at the scene.

Girish alerted his family members and nearby residents, who rushed to the spot and found Sanket in a critical condition. He was immediately shifted to a private hospital but succumbed to his injuries on the way, police said.

Thunga Nagar police reached the spot soon after receiving information and conducted an inspection. Following the incident, district police took precautionary measures to prevent communal tension. Security has been tightened at the incident site, Meggan District Hospital, and other sensitive areas in the city. Police have imposed strict vigil to maintain law and order.

Sanket was the only son of his parents, and his death has left the family devastated.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)