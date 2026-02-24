'VIP Quota' MBBS Admission Scam In Bhiwandi: Medical Store Owner Duped Of ₹35.42 Lakh

A medical store owner from Kalyher area in Bhiwandi has allegedly been cheated of Rs35.42 lakh by a man who promised to secure his son’s admission to a government medical college under “VIP quota.” | Canva AI

Bhiwandi: A medical store owner from Kalyher area in Bhiwandi has allegedly been cheated of Rs35.42 lakh by a man who promised to secure his son’s admission to a government medical college under “VIP quota.”

Son's MBBS Dream

According to the police, Rajesh Chaudhary was seeking admission for his son Nikhil Chaudhary into an MBBS program. He came into contact with Prashant Mahajan a resident of Balkum in Thane. Mahajan allegedly claimed that he had influential contacts and could facilitate admission to a government medical college through a VIP quota.

Between May 10, 2024, and the following months, Mahajan frequently visited Chaudhary’s “Kavya Medical” store and collected a total of Rs35.42 lakh through Google Pay transfers and cash payments. However, despite repeated follow-ups and the passage of considerable time, the promised admission never materialised. Growing suspicious, Chaudhary eventually realised he had been duped.

