 'VIP Quota' MBBS Admission Scam In Bhiwandi: Medical Store Owner Duped Of ₹35.42 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation'VIP Quota' MBBS Admission Scam In Bhiwandi: Medical Store Owner Duped Of ₹35.42 Lakh

'VIP Quota' MBBS Admission Scam In Bhiwandi: Medical Store Owner Duped Of ₹35.42 Lakh

A medical store owner from Bhiwandi was allegedly cheated of ₹35.42 lakh by a Thane man who promised to secure his son’s MBBS admission in a government college under a “VIP quota.” The accused reportedly collected money via Google Pay and cash over several months, but the admission never materialised. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 02:10 AM IST
article-image
A medical store owner from Kalyher area in Bhiwandi has allegedly been cheated of Rs35.42 lakh by a man who promised to secure his son’s admission to a government medical college under “VIP quota.” | Canva AI

Bhiwandi: A medical store owner from Kalyher area in Bhiwandi has allegedly been cheated of Rs35.42 lakh by a man who promised to secure his son’s admission to a government medical college under “VIP quota.”

Son's MBBS Dream

According to the police, Rajesh Chaudhary was seeking admission for his son Nikhil Chaudhary into an MBBS program. He came into contact with Prashant Mahajan a resident of Balkum in Thane. Mahajan allegedly claimed that he had influential contacts and could facilitate admission to a government medical college through a VIP quota.

Read Also
Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Bail To Minister Pankaja Munde’s PA In Wife’s Death Case
article-image

Between May 10, 2024, and the following months, Mahajan frequently visited Chaudhary’s “Kavya Medical” store and collected a total of Rs35.42 lakh through Google Pay transfers and cash payments. However, despite repeated follow-ups and the passage of considerable time, the promised admission never materialised. Growing suspicious, Chaudhary eventually realised he had been duped.

FPJ Shorts
High-Level Panel To Probe IDFC First Bank Case: Haryana CM Nayab Saini
High-Level Panel To Probe IDFC First Bank Case: Haryana CM Nayab Saini
Tensions Flare Between Allies: BJP And Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Clash In First Thane General Body Meeting
Tensions Flare Between Allies: BJP And Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Clash In First Thane General Body Meeting
Assam Congress Confirms Positive Alliance Talks Ahead Of 2026 Polls
Assam Congress Confirms Positive Alliance Talks Ahead Of 2026 Polls
PM Modi Urges West Bengal Voters To Choose Wisely In Open Letter
PM Modi Urges West Bengal Voters To Choose Wisely In Open Letter

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on