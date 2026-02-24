Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Bail To Minister Pankaja Munde’s PA In Wife’s Death Case

Mumbai Sessions court grants bail to Anant Garje in the abetment-to-suicide case of his wife | File Image

Mumbai, Feb 23: The sessions court has granted bail to Anant Garje, personal assistant to Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde, who was held for abetting the suicide of his doctor wife, Dr Gauri Palve. Palve allegedly hanged herself at her Worli flat on November 22 last year amid a domestic dispute.

Her father later filed a complaint with Worli police, alleging that she was tortured and harassed by Garje and his family members, and claiming that he had an extramarital relationship.

Bail plea after earlier rejection

Garje had earlier moved the sessions court after his bail was rejected by the metropolitan magistrate court. He argued that he and his family were falsely implicated and that the FIR was lodged in the aftermath of emotional distress following the tragic incident.

Allegations of harassment and assault

According to the complaint, Palve was subjected to continuous physical and mental harassment over petty household issues, which she regularly disclosed to her father. On September 30, she allegedly discovered Garje’s extramarital affair. When questioned, he reportedly threatened that he would commit suicide after writing her name in a note if she revealed the matter, mentally torturing her.

On October 3, her father visited her residence without prior notice and noticed marks on her face and neck. Upon inquiry, Palve reportedly stated that Garje had assaulted her earlier in connection with the affair, according to documents submitted in court.

Defence arguments in court

While seeking bail, Garje claimed that the FIR reflected an emotional outburst rather than instigation, threat or provocation by him. He stated that the messages cited by her father showed the deceased expressing pain over suspected infidelity, but did not implicate him.

Garje further claimed he had established a company, Skope, in which the deceased was the proprietor. He said assets, including Innova Crysta cars, were purchased under the company, and all income was directly deposited into her account, rejecting allegations of harassment.

Investigation continues

The sessions court accepted his plea and granted bail, while the investigation into the case continues.

