Mumbai Sessions Court Refuses To Return Wedding Chariot Horse, Cites Lack Of Licence And Illegal Business Activity

A Mumbai sessions court upholds seizure of a ceremonial horse used for wedding chariots over licensing violations | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 19: A sessions court recently upheld a magistrate court order refusing to return a horse used for wedding chariots to its owner, citing absence of a valid licence and prima facie illegality in the business activity.

The sessions court was hearing a revision application filed by Jagannath Rajbhar, proprietor of a traditional ceremonial horse rental service. Rajbhar approached the court after the metropolitan magistrate court at Girgaon rejected his plea seeking custody of the horse.

Horse seized following activist’s complaint

The horse was taken into custody by the Gaondevi police in May last year following a complaint by an animal activist. On May 12, 2025, Rajbhar had provided the horse for a marriage function. The activist photographed the animal and lodged a complaint, stating that horse-driven carriages for joy rides in Mumbai are completely illegal.

Seeking custody, Rajbhar claimed he possessed all valid and necessary documents and had not subjected the horse to any ill treatment. He argued that continued detention of the animal was causing hardship to his business.

The plea was opposed by animal activists, who also sought custody to keep the horse in a recognised organisation affiliated with the Animal Welfare Board.

Court notes absence of valid licence

After examining the material on record, the magistrate court noted that although Rajbhar asserted he had relevant documents, he produced only a copy of the FIR and a purchase receipt.

As he was operating a business in Mumbai, the court observed that he had not shown any licence to conduct such activity. In its July 2025 order, the magistrate held that the activity appeared prima facie illegal and ruled that Rajbhar was not entitled to custody of the horse.

Also Watch:

Read Also Mumbai Sessions Court Upholds 2-Year Jail Term For Ghatkopar Man In 2009 Reckless Driving Death Case

The magistrate directed that custody of the horse be handed over to the animal welfare activist. Rajbhar challenged the decision before the sessions court, which dismissed his revision application on the ground that it was not legally maintainable.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/