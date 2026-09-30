East India Drums And Barrels Incorporates Sri Lankan Subsidiary For ₹800

East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing Limited |

Mumbai: East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing Limited has incorporated a new overseas subsidiary, EIDB Ceylon Private Limited, in Sri Lanka. The incorporation took place on 28 September 2026, the company announced on Monday.

Equity Holding

The company holds 80% of the equity share capital and voting rights in EIDB Ceylon Private Limited. This makes the Sri Lankan entity a subsidiary of East India Drums and Barrels.

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Investment Details

East India Drums and Barrels subscribed to the equity share capital of EIDB Ceylon Private Limited for ₹800. This cash consideration secured 80 shares in the newly formed entity.

Strategic Rationale

The new subsidiary is established to engage in the manufacturing of Drums and Barrels in Sri Lanka. This move aims to expand East India Drums and Barrels' footprint in the overseas market and aligns with its existing line of business.

Regulatory Approvals

The incorporation of EIDB Ceylon Private Limited received approval from the relevant authorities in the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka. The entity has been duly incorporated in accordance with local laws and regulations.

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Related Party Transaction

East India Drums and Barrels stated that the transaction constitutes a related party transaction. The promoter/promoter group has an indirect interest through their shareholding in the company, and the transaction was conducted on an arm’s length basis.

Operational Status

EIDB Ceylon Private Limited is a newly incorporated entity with nil turnover for the preceding three financial years. It will operate in the manufacturing of drums and barrels.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.