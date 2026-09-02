'Which Hair Oil He Uses?': Sri Lankan Cricketer's Long Dreadlocks Leave Netizens In Awe; Video Goes Viral

Sri Lankan Cricketer's Long Dreadlocks Leave Netizens In Awe | DS-27/YouTube

A Sri Lankan local cricketer has caught the attention of social media users, but not just because of his batting. The player was spotted taking guard with an eye-catching long dreadlocked hairstyle, instantly turning heads and becoming the centre of attention among viewers.

While his performance with the bat was being followed on the field, it was his unique hairstyle that stole the show. The lengthy dreadlocks stood out as he went about his innings, giving him a distinctive look that quickly sparked reactions online.

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Pictures and footage of the cricketer soon made their way across social media, with netizens expressing their admiration for his impressive hair. Many users were left wondering how he managed to maintain such long and striking dreadlocks while playing competitive cricket.

The unusual look also inspired plenty of humorous reactions. Among the comments, one question particularly caught attention: "Which hair oil he uses?" Other users praised the cricketer's hairstyle, with some joking that his hair deserved as much attention as his batting.

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The incident once again highlights how moments from local cricket can go viral for the most unexpected reasons. While the Sri Lankan player may have walked onto the field focused on his batting, his remarkable dreadlocks ensured that he walked away with plenty of attention from cricket fans online.