EaseMyTrip, SpiceJet To Operate Rescue Flights From UAE’s Fujairah Today, Check Details

Amid the escalating Israel–US–Iran conflict spreading to other West Asian countries, Indian airlines and travel companies are operating emergency rescue flights on Tuesday for stranded passengers.

Travel planner EaseMyTrip has announced special charter flights on Tuesday from the UAE’s Fujairah to Delhi and Mumbai.

In a statement on Monday, the company said the flights will take off between 7 PM and 9 PM on March 3. As seats are limited, confirmations will be strictly on a first-come basis.

The company shared the following contact numbers for enquiries:

+971 50 526 4083, +971 52 375 8896

The company is updating its flight plans on its Twitter account, @EaseMyTrip. In another post, it said it would coordinate structured travel arrangements to help people return home safely.

It also shared a Google form for stranded individuals or their acquaintances to provide details, along with a link to a WhatsApp channel for updates on flights departing from West Asia.

In another relief measure for stranded Indians in West Asia, SpiceJet will operate four special flights from the United Arab Emirates on March 3.

The flights will depart from Fujairah and arrive in Mumbai, Delhi and Kochi. Two of the four flights are bound for Mumbai.

The airline also said it will restore its scheduled flights between Fujairah and Delhi, and between Fujairah and Mumbai, from March 4. The move aims to normalise connectivity between the UAE and India.

To assist stranded Indian nationals, the airline is considering operating additional special flights based on passenger demand and regulatory approvals.

After the conflict between Iran and Israel-US broke out on Saturday, airspace closures disrupted flights. Many Indian nationals and other foreign citizens are stranded in countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The situation worsened after Iran reportedly attacked cities including Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Doha in Qatar, and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.