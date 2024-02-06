Earnings Q3FY24: From Nykaa, Birla Corporation To Godrej Properties & More; Here's The Quarterly Announcement Of Major Companies On February 6

Earnings Q3FY24 |

Several prominent Indian companies on Tuesday have announced their their third-quarter financial results, offering insights into their performances during the period.

Nykaa

Nykaa, a leading beauty and lifestyle e-commerce platform, reported figures with a net profit surge of 97.6 per cent at Rs 16.2 crores compared to Rs 8.2 crores YoY. The company's revenue marked a significant uptick of 22.3 per cent, reaching Rs 1,788.8 crores from Rs 1,462.9 crores YoY, demonstrating its continued growth in the competitive market.

Eveready Industries

Eveready Industries, a prominent player in the Indian market reported net profit for the quarter witnessed a significant surge, marking a notable 55.6 per cent increase from Rs 5.4 crore to Rs 8.4 crore compared to the same period last year. Despite a 7.7 per cent decline in revenue, which stood at Rs 304.9 crore versus Rs 330.4 crore YoY, the company displayed resilience with an EBITDA growth of 2.9 per cent , reaching Rs 24.7 crore from Rs 24 crore YoY. The margin also saw a positive uptick, standing at 8.1 per cent , up from 7.3 per cent YoY.

JB Chemicals

In the pharmaceutical sector, JB Chemicals reported net profit of 25.9 per cent , soaring from Rs 106.1 crore to Rs 133.6 crore YoY. The company's revenue showcased a positive trend, rising by 6.5 per cent from Rs 792.7 crore to Rs 844.5 crore YoY. EBITDA witnessed a substantial surge of 27.6 per cent , reaching Rs 223.1 crore compared to Rs 174.8 crore YoY. The margin expanded to 26.4 per cent , a notable improvement from 22.1 per cent YoY.

NLC India

NLC India posted a net profit of Rs 250.4 crore, a significant rebound from a loss of Rs 406.7 crore YoY. However, there was a 14 per cent decrease in revenue, which amounted to Rs 3,164.4 crore compared to Rs 3,679 crore YoY. EBITDA experienced a decline of 33.5 per cent , standing at Rs 904.7 crore versus Rs 1,359.7 crore YoY. Despite the dip, the margin remained at 28.6 per cent , showcasing the company's strategic financial management in a challenging economic environment.

JK Tyre

In the automotive sector, JK Tyre unveiled a strong Q3 performance, showcasing a net profit of Rs 220.9 crores, a substantial YoY increase from Rs 65.6 crores. The company's revenue rose by 2.1 per cent, reaching Rs 3,687.7 crores from Rs 3,612.9 crores YoY, reflecting resilience amid industry challenges.

Welspun Corporation

Welspun Corporation, a key player in the steel industry, faced a marginal dip in net profit, down by 24 per cent at Rs 292 crores compared to Rs 385 crores QoQ. However, the company reported a 17 per cent surge in revenue, reaching Rs 4,750 crores from Rs 4,059 crores QoQ, indicating growth in its core operations.

Birla Corporation

Birla Corporation marked a noteworthy turnaround, reporting a net profit of Rs 109 crores compared to a loss of Rs 50 crores YoY. The company's revenue recorded a 15 per cent increase at Rs 2,312 crores from Rs 2,016 crores YoY, while EBITDA stood at ₹378 crores, a substantial improvement from Rs 145 crores YoY.

Chambal Fertilisers

Chambal Fertilisers exhibited a mixed performance with a 41.8 per cent YoY increase in net profit at Rs 459.4 crores, despite a significant 47.6 per cent decline in revenue at Rs 4,348 crores from Rs 8,296.2 crores YoY. The company's EBITDA saw a modest decrease of 6.2 per cent , settling at Rs 628.4 crores compared to Rs 670 crores YoY.

CAMS

In the financial services sector, CAMS reported positive Q3 earnings, with a 21 per cent YoY increase in net profit at Rs 89 crores, coupled with a 19 per cent rise in revenue at Rs 290 crores. The company's EBITDA stood at Rs 129 crores, reflecting an 18 per cent improvement from Rs 109 crores YoY.

Trident

Trident, a textile manufacturer, faced a 24 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 109 crores compared to Rs 144 crores YoY. Despite this, the company reported a 12 per cent increase in revenue at Rs 1,835 crores from Rs 1,641 crores YoY.

Go Fashion

Go Fashion experienced a marginal dip in net profit, down by 3.7 per cent at Rs 23.4 crores compared to Rs 24.3 crores YoY. However, the company's revenue demonstrated a positive trajectory, rising by 15.1 per cent at Rs 202 crores from Rs 175.5 crores YoY.

Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties, a prominent real estate developer, reported a 5 per cent YoY increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 62 crores, alongside a substantial 68 per cent surge in revenue at Rs 330 crores from Rs 196 crores YoY.

Ajmera Realty

Ajmera Realty posted significant YoY growth, with net profit at Rs 30.5 crores compared to Rs 10.6 crores and revenue at Rs 206.8 crores compared to Rs 79.1 crores. The company's EBITDA increased from Rs 22 crores to Rs 60 crores YoY, with a margin of 29 per cent .

PNC Infra

PNC Infra showcased strong financials, reporting a 32.4 per cent YoY increase in net profit at Rs 185 crores, a 13.5 per cent rise in revenue at Rs 2,046.6 crores, and a 25.4 per cent improvement in EBITDA at Rs 431.6 crores. The company's margin increased to 21.1 per cent from 19.1 per cent YoY.

TTK Prestige

TTK Prestige, a leading kitchen appliance manufacturer, reported a positive Q3 with an 8.5 per cent YoY increase in net profit at Rs 62.5 crores, a 6.3 per cent rise in revenue at Rs 738.4 crores, and an EBITDA growth of 6.7 per cent at Rs 84.8 crores. The company's margin remained stable at 11.5 per cent YoY.