Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Alembic Pharmaceuticals Net Profit Rises To ₹180.45 Cr; Market Creators Net Profit Surges To ₹0.12 Cr

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited Earnings
Total Income: Rs 1,633.46 crore vs Rs 1.509.46 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 1,448.83 crore vs Rs 1,341.37 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 180.45 crore vs Loss of Rs 121.92 crore YoY
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited Earnings
Total Income: Rs 20.25 crore vs Rs 84.06 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 119.90 crore vs Rs 365.48 crore YoY
Net Loss: Rs 99.31 crore vs Loss of Rs 280.40 crore YoY
Market Creators Limited Earnings
Total Income: Rs 2.08 crore vs Rs 1.41 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 1.96 crore vs Rs 1.49 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 0.12 crore vs Loss of Rs 0.07 crore YoY
Varun Beverages Limited Earnings
Total Income: Rs 2,740 crore vs Rs 2,266.4 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 2,552.3 crore vs Rs 2,176.8 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 143.7 crore vs Rs 81.5 crore YoY
Major Quarterly announcement
Bharti Airtel, Ashok Leyland, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Electricals, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Bajaj Consumer Care, Barbeque nation, Ideaforge Technology, Tata Chemicals, TVS Supply, Varun Beverages, are among the others scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.
Earnings season for the third-quarter of fiscal year 2024 (Q3FY24), from October to December, has kicked off. Companies across various sectors have began their quarterly financial announcements. During the Q3 earnings period, companies release their financial reports, outlining key metrics such as earnings, revenues, expenses, profits, losses, and other significant financial indicators.