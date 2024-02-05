 Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Alembic Pharmaceuticals Net Profit Rises To ₹180.45 Cr; Market Creators Net Profit Surges To ₹0.12 Cr
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessEarnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Alembic Pharmaceuticals Net Profit Rises To ₹180.45 Cr; Market Creators Net Profit Surges To ₹0.12 Cr
Live Updates

Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Alembic Pharmaceuticals Net Profit Rises To ₹180.45 Cr; Market Creators Net Profit Surges To ₹0.12 Cr

Earnings season for the third-quarter of fiscal year 2024 (Q3FY24), from October to December, has kicked off. Companies across various sectors have began their quarterly financial announcements. Profits, revenues and all the numbers that matter from top firms driving India's economic growth.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 05, 2024, 02:18 PM IST
article-image
Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE |
05 February 2024 02:18 PM IST

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited Earnings

Total Income: Rs 1,633.46 crore vs Rs 1.509.46 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 1,448.83 crore vs Rs 1,341.37 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 180.45 crore vs Loss of Rs 121.92 crore YoY

05 February 2024 02:18 PM IST

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited Earnings

Total Income: Rs 20.25 crore vs Rs 84.06 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 119.90 crore vs Rs 365.48 crore YoY

Net Loss: Rs 99.31 crore vs Loss of Rs 280.40 crore YoY

05 February 2024 12:46 PM IST

Market Creators Limited Earnings

Total Income: Rs 2.08 crore vs Rs 1.41 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 1.96 crore vs Rs 1.49 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 0.12 crore vs Loss of Rs 0.07 crore YoY

05 February 2024 12:27 PM IST

Varun Beverages Limited Earnings

Total Income: Rs 2,740 crore vs Rs 2,266.4 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 2,552.3 crore vs Rs 2,176.8 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 143.7 crore vs Rs 81.5 crore YoY

05 February 2024 12:27 PM IST

Major Quarterly announcement 

Bharti Airtel, Ashok Leyland, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Electricals, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Bajaj Consumer Care, Barbeque nation, Ideaforge Technology, Tata Chemicals, TVS Supply, Varun Beverages, are among the others scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.

05 February 2024 12:27 PM IST

Earnings season for the third-quarter of fiscal year 2024 (Q3FY24), from October to December, has kicked off. Companies across various sectors have began their quarterly financial announcements. During the Q3 earnings period, companies release their financial reports, outlining key metrics such as earnings, revenues, expenses, profits, losses, and other significant financial indicators.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Alembic Pharmaceuticals Net Profit Rises To ₹180.45 Cr; Market Creators Net...

Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Alembic Pharmaceuticals Net Profit Rises To ₹180.45 Cr; Market Creators Net...

Paytm Under Scrutiny: Here's Why RBI Imposed Restrictions On The Payments App? Know Overview Of...

Paytm Under Scrutiny: Here's Why RBI Imposed Restrictions On The Payments App? Know Overview Of...

Sony-Zee Merger Fiasco: Sony Says Disappointed With Singapore Arbitrator's Decision

Sony-Zee Merger Fiasco: Sony Says Disappointed With Singapore Arbitrator's Decision

Paytm Shares Down at Lower Circuit Of 10% On BSE

Paytm Shares Down at Lower Circuit Of 10% On BSE

Titagarh Rail System Standalone Net Profit Surges 91% To ₹75.03 Cr In Q3FY24

Titagarh Rail System Standalone Net Profit Surges 91% To ₹75.03 Cr In Q3FY24