EAAA India Alternatives Plans Major Expansion In Renewable Energy Sector, Company Has A Dedicated Fund For Its Commitment In Energy Sector

EAAA India Alternatives |

Mumbai: EAAA India Alternatives is planning to expand its investments in India's growing energy sector, focusing on renewable energy, transmission infrastructure and energy storage solutions under its real assets business.

The company has launched a dedicated India Energy Transition Fund to strengthen its presence in clean energy and sustainable infrastructure projects.

EAAA India Alternatives Targets Renewable Energy Growth

The company plans to prioritise investments in solar and wind energy, electricity transmission networks, energy storage systems and smart metering technologies. Currently, EAAA India Alternatives has exposure to 1,835 circuit kilometres of transmission lines and 1.73 gigawatts (GW) of solar assets. The expansion forms part of its strategy to capitalise on India's increasing demand for sustainable energy infrastructure.

EIB Global Commits Nearly Rs 560 Crore

The European Investment Bank's development arm, EIB Global, has committed up to USD 60 million, approximately Rs 560 crore, to the India Energy Transition Fund. The fund will target renewable energy, energy efficiency, electric vehicles, transmission infrastructure and circular economy projects.

India's Energy Transition Creates Investment Opportunities

India aims to achieve 500 GW of non-fossil fuel electricity capacity by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2070. The country's installed power generation capacity reached 549 GW as of June 2026. Investments across power generation, transmission and distribution are projected to reach Rs 19 lakh crore between FY24 and FY30.

EAAA India Alternatives IPO Opens October 26

Meanwhile, EAAA India Alternatives has announced a Rs 1,200 crore initial public offering (IPO), with a price band of Rs 1,585–1,665 per share. The IPO will open on October 26 and close on October 28, while anchor investor bidding is scheduled for October 23.

The issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS), with Edelweiss Securities and Investments among the selling shareholders. Consequently, the company will not receive proceeds from the public offering.