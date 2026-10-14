Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Invites UK Investment, Highlights Opportunities In Clean Energy, AI And Manufacturing |

Mumbai: Maharashtra has built a strong investment ecosystem combining skilled manpower, capital, technology and industrial infrastructure, making it one of the most attractive destinations for global businesses, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday, urging British companies and institutions to invest in the state.

Invest Maharashtra To Facilitate Projects

Addressing the Maharashtra-UK Partnership launch programme at Hotel Taj Palace, Fadnavis said the state government would facilitate and expedite investors’ projects through the ‘Invest Maharashtra’ platform by coordinating with all relevant departments and agencies.

He emphasised that the visit of the high-level UK delegation, comprising ministers, officials and mayors, was not merely a formal engagement but an effort to translate shared ambitions into concrete business opportunities, agreements and investments.

Maharashtra, UK Exchange MoUs

Following bilateral discussions with the UK delegation, memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were exchanged between Maharashtra and the United Kingdom to strengthen cooperation across key sectors.

Highlighting Maharashtra’s economic strengths, Fadnavis said Mumbai connects international finance, trade and entrepreneurship with global markets, while Pune has emerged as a major hub for engineering, automobiles, manufacturing and information technology. The state’s skilled workforce, established industrial clusters and network of experienced business partners serving global customers give it a competitive advantage, he added.

International Universities Eye Maharashtra

The Chief Minister also highlighted opportunities in education and research, noting that international universities, including the University of Bristol, the University of York and the University of Aberdeen, were coming to Maharashtra. The proposed EduCity, MediCity and AI Innovation City would bring together world-class research, institutions and talent, he said.

Fadnavis said there was considerable scope for British companies to invest in clean energy, industrial decarbonisation, energy efficiency, water management, transport and resource recycling. The state government would extend full support to global companies seeking to establish Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and technology research centres in Maharashtra.

The partnership would also open new markets in the UK for Maharashtra’s local manufacturers, food processing units, technology companies and small entrepreneurs, creating opportunities for business expansion and employment generation.

UK Secretary of State for Business, Innovation and Trade Jonathan Reynolds said Maharashtra was the most natural destination for British companies looking to enter the Indian market, citing its economic strength, political stability and leadership.

Pointing out that Maharashtra’s economy was larger than that of Norway, Reynolds said the UK delegation was seeking tangible outcomes rather than merely signing agreements. He called for businesses and people on both sides to work together to accelerate economic growth and strengthen bilateral ties.

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