e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessE-payment startup Paytm buys back 5,85,000 of its shares for Rs 546.94 each

E-payment startup Paytm buys back 5,85,000 of its shares for Rs 546.94 each

Paytm had also been dropped from the list of large cap stocks earlier this month.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 06:39 PM IST
article-image
Logo
Follow us on

Through an exchange filing, e-payment startup Paytm has announced a buyback of 5,85,000 of its own shares at an average acquisition rate of Rs 546.94 per unit.

Read Also
Infosys buys back 16,74,000 shares for Rs 1,561.15 each
article-image

This brings the total number of shares bought back by Paytm since its IPO late in 2021 to 1,25,68,646. The payment giant had also been dropped from the list of large cap stocks earlier this month.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

E-payment startup Paytm buys back 5,85,000 of its shares for Rs 546.94 each

E-payment startup Paytm buys back 5,85,000 of its shares for Rs 546.94 each

Ratan Tata celebrates 25 years of Tata Indica, journalist shares memories on LinkedIn

Ratan Tata celebrates 25 years of Tata Indica, journalist shares memories on LinkedIn

Indian SaaS firms to reach $35 bn in revenue in 5 years: Report

Indian SaaS firms to reach $35 bn in revenue in 5 years: Report

Rajeev Chandrasekhar MoS IT says, 'India Stack' conference to showcase our innovations to the world

Rajeev Chandrasekhar MoS IT says, 'India Stack' conference to showcase our innovations to the world

Petroleum Minister: Work in progress to set up coal-to-Methanol plants across country

Petroleum Minister: Work in progress to set up coal-to-Methanol plants across country