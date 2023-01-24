E-payment startup Paytm buys back 5,85,000 of its shares for Rs 546.94 each

Logo

Through an exchange filing, e-payment startup Paytm has announced a buyback of 5,85,000 of its own shares at an average acquisition rate of Rs 546.94 per unit.

This brings the total number of shares bought back by Paytm since its IPO late in 2021 to 1,25,68,646. The payment giant had also been dropped from the list of large cap stocks earlier this month.

