 E-commerce Order Volumes Jump 31% Year-On-Year, Quick Commerce Grows 85%
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HomeBusinessE-commerce Order Volumes Jump 31% Year-On-Year, Quick Commerce Grows 85%

E-commerce Order Volumes Jump 31% Year-On-Year, Quick Commerce Grows 85%

Unicommerce announced a significant increase in e-commerce order volumes during the first week of the festive season, with a 31% year-on-year growth. Quick commerce platforms recorded an 85% increase in order volumes, while Tier 3 towns accounted for 42% of total orders.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 14, 2026, 02:07 PM IST
E-commerce Order Volumes Jump 31% Year-On-Year, Quick Commerce Grows 85%
E-commerce Order Volumes Jump 31% | Representational Image

Mumbai: Unicommerce eSolutions Limited on October 14, 2026, reported a 31% year-on-year (YoY) increase in e-commerce order volumes during the initial phase of the festive shopping season. Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) also grew by 17% YoY, according to the company's analysis.

Order Performance

The analysis, based on over 33 million order items processed by Unicommerce's Uniware platform, covered the first week of Diwali festive season sales in 2025 (September 22-28) and 2026 (October 7-13). Average Order Value (AoV) decreased by 10% YoY during the same period.

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Channel Growth

Quick commerce platforms registered an 85% growth in order volumes. Online marketplaces saw a 26% increase, and brand websites recorded a 27% rise in volumes.

Product Categories

FMCG products led with an over 190% jump in order volumes, driven by healthy foods. Beauty and Personal Care items increased by over 69%, primarily due to makeup demand. Home Decor grew by over 22%, with kitchenware products contributing significantly.

Geographic Distribution

Tier 3 towns contributed 42% of the total e-commerce orders during this period. Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities together accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total orders during the sale.

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Technological Impact

Unicommerce's Convertway platform facilitated 1.5 lakh AI-led automated calls to engage undecided buyers. Shipway, the company's logistics arm, achieved a 30% improvement in delivery times compared to the previous year.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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