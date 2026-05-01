Indore Emerges As E-Commerce Export Hub; MSMEs Gain Global Reach At ‘Export Haat’ | AI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore has emerged as a new hub for e-commerce exports, providing local businesses with direct access to global markets. This development has allowed Madhya Pradesh to make a strong mark in the digital trade sector. Experts shared these views during Export Haat held in the city on Thursday.

State makes strong mark in e-commerce exports

Amidst the growing global demand for Made in India products, MSMEs and Direct to Consumer (D2C) brands from the state are now establishing direct access to international customers. In furtherance of this objective, an Export Haat was organised by Amazon Global Selling under Amazon's e-commerce export programme.

Direct access to global markets

Chandramauli Shukla, Managing Director of the MP Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) and Export Commissioner, stated that the state is playing a pivotal role in India's export landscape, driven by its robust MSME base and diverse product categories. He noted that, amidst evolving preferences of global buyers, e-commerce exports are providing local businesses with the opportunity to reach customers directly and establish their brands. Initiatives such as this enable sellers to utilise digital tools and understand the export process, thereby empowering businesses in the city to expand operations globally.

Himanshu Prajapati, Executive Director of MPIDC Indore Region, highlighted that the city is emerging as a powerful hub for exports and entrepreneurship. Export Haat is a significant initiative aimed at strengthening the digital export ecosystem, offering MSMEs, startups, and D2C brands valuable insights into global e-commerce and cross-border trade.

Prajapati explained that by integrating One District One Product (ODOP) and GI-tagged products with digital platforms, the state can successfully position its unique products on the global stage. Since 2015, Amazon Global Selling has assisted over 200,000 Indian exporters in achieving cumulative e-commerce exports exceeding $20 billion. The event held in Indore witnessed the participation of over 150 exporters, including those from Bhopal and surrounding regions.

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Srinidhi Kulpavoor, Head of Amazon Global Selling India, observed that emerging hubs like Indore are rapidly advancing toward global markets. The state's textile and cotton production capabilities are now translating into global demand, thereby expanding the worldwide reach of Made in India products.