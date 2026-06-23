Study Abroad Trend 2026: Why More Students From Tier-3 Cities Are Choosing Overseas Education

Aspiring to study overseas to earn a globally recognised and practical-focused degree have widely moved its direction towards tier-3 cities of India, which were believed to be unaware and not being able to afford overseas education for a long time. Students from local schools and colleges in smaller cities were perceived to be happy with learning in India and stay with their families.

The landscape is rapidly evolving - thousands of students from tier-3 cities of India aspire to study overseas as the first-generation applicants. Increased digital exposure and access to information has made global education opportunities more reachable, reflecting a major socio-economic and cultural shift. The quality of schools and colleges is much improved in these cities resulting in graduates with strong academic and English language skills who are confident about pursuing higher education overseas.

From Siliguri to Sydney: A First-Generation Success Story

Sana, a young girl aged 18 from a small city of Siliguri took a decision to become the first-generation student to step outside India to study a degree which could pave a clear path to succeed in health sciences. Her aspiration to garner education, which is hands-on, taught by practical experts, and offers problem-solving skills over textbook-based personality and perspective, drove her decision.

She arrived in Sydney in early 2023 to study a Bachelor of Medical Sciences at Macquarie University. With no prior travel history, no education abroad experience, and no guidance from family about the lifestyle in Australia, she was determined to seek and work her way towards a better future. She was always mindful of the fact that her middle-class family had taken an education loan to fund her studies, which she had an aspiration to pay back by herself after graduation.

She graduated in December 2025 with distinction. Supported by Australia’s Subclass 485 (Temporary Graduate) Visa), she bagged a job at a medical research company in Sydney within the first four months of graduation learning more about the health sciences industry while being her family’s first-generation student to study overseas and succeed.

Numbers reflect a growing trend

A 2024–25 report by UpGrad Study Abroad found that 57.2% of Indian students enrolled abroad now come from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, up from 47% the previous year. The report also showed incredible growth in schooling backgrounds, rising disposable income, wider access to information through internet and increased awareness of global opportunities have all contributed to this trend.

Metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru have historically topped the charts of students studying abroad. However, rapidly expanding middle-class families in tier-3 cities like Siliguri, Indore, Patna, Surat, Ajmer, Guntur, Mysuru are rewriting the story of India.

Scholarships, Guidance and better access driving growth

These students demonstrate strong passion to gain world-class education, showcase financial discipline, resilience to adapt to a new environment and succeed through unwavering family support. Their journey starts with genuine guidance provided by their local school counsellors, friends and family based overseas, alumni and by directly contacting the university they seek to apply to.

The rise in students pursuing overseas education in STEM, health sciences and business has significantly changed the perception of smaller aspirational cities in India. International universities are increasingly offering scholarships and support initiatives to attract talented students emerging from tier-3 cities, making overseas education more accessible and affordable.

International universities now work closely with local school & college counsellors and education agents to prepare students for English language proficiency tests such as IELTS, TOEFL and PTE, while also guiding them through university admissions and student visa processes. Academic transition programs and student support services further help students adapt to new styles of learning that move beyond traditional textbook-focused education.

The narrative is now shifting from privilege to possibility. Overseas education is no longer limited to affluent families from metropolitan India. The rise of ambitious middle-class families from tier-3 cities reflects a growing determination to overcome traditional barriers and perceptions of being disconnected from global opportunities. These students are becoming globally aware, digitally connected and career-focused who are reshaping India’s international education story.

The author is Associate Director (South Asia), Macquarie University, Sydney, Australia.