Dynacons Systems Wins ₹125.88 Crore Central Bank Contract, Expands IT Infrastructure Portfolio

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd has secured a significant five-year order valued at Rs 125.88 crore from Central Bank of India. |

Mumbai: Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd has secured a significant five-year order valued at Rs 125.88 crore from Central Bank of India. The project focuses on expanding the bank's private cloud, establishing a containerisation platform, and deploying NVIDIA GPU-based servers for advanced AI/ML computing.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd, a prominent Indian IT infrastructure solutions provider, announced on Monday, 8 June 2026, that it has secured a significant project from Central Bank of India. Valued at Rs 125.88 crore (excluding GST), this multi-year engagement is set to bolster the bank's digital infrastructure.

Project Scope and Modernisation

The project involves expanding Central Bank of India’s enterprise private cloud environment, designed for high availability and scalability. It also includes establishing an on-premises containerisation platform (Kubernetes) and deploying advanced servers based on NVIDIA H200 Blackwell GPUs. This modernisation drive aims to significantly enhance the bank's core IT capabilities.

Enabling Advanced AI/ML Workloads

A key component is providing GPU-enabled computing infrastructure, tailored to support cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) workloads. This will facilitate AI/ML model development, training, inference, and analytics within a secure on-premises environment. Dynacons will establish an AI/ML-ready platform leveraging industry-standard frameworks.

Long-term Engagement and Support

The engagement is structured as a multi-year contract, spanning five years. This duration covers both the initial implementation phase and ongoing support services. Dynacons will be responsible for the supply, implementation, and lifecycle support for the entire enterprise private cloud infrastructure. This long-term commitment underscores the project's strategic importance.

Strategic Alignment and Compliance

This initiative aligns with Central Bank of India's strategy to modernise its core IT infrastructure and adopt advanced cloud-native application platforms. The solution deployment will strictly adhere to the bank's stringent IT Security policy, Cyber policies, internal guidelines, and all relevant regulatory standards. Dynacons' expertise will be instrumental.

Dedicated Managed Services

Dynacons will also deliver comprehensive managed services at the Central Bank of India's Data Centre (DC), Disaster Recovery (DR) site, and other designated operational locations. Qualified professionals will be deployed on a 24x7x365 basis, ensuring continuous management, proactive monitoring, and meticulous maintenance of the implemented solution. This guarantees uninterrupted and high-performance operations.