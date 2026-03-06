DCX Systems Secures ₹68.05 Crore HAL Order For Airborne Antenna & Power Supply Systems

DCX Systems Limited has received a purchase order worth INR 68.05 crores, including GST, from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for manufacturing and supplying custom-made antennas and power supplies for airborne applications. |

Mumbai: Fresh defence manufacturing demand is flowing toward domestic suppliers. DCX Systems Limited has landed a sizable order from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, reinforcing its role as a key supplier of specialised electronic systems for airborne defence platforms.

DCX Systems said it has secured purchase orders totaling about INR 68.05 crores, including GST, in the normal course of business. The order comes from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and involves the manufacture and supply of custom-made antennas and power supplies designed specifically for airborne applications. The disclosure was formally communicated to both BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India through a regulatory filing dated March 05, 2026.

The contract centers on specialised electronic systems that support airborne platforms, an area where precision engineering and reliability are critical. Antennas and power supply units form essential components of aircraft communication and mission systems. By supplying these custom-built systems, DCX Systems strengthens its position in the defence electronics supply chain, particularly in projects tied to aerospace and military aviation.

In the stock exchange communication, the company confirmed that the order was received as part of its routine business operations. Gurumurthy Hegde, Company Secretary, Legal and Compliance Officer at DCX Systems Limited, informed the exchanges about the development on behalf of the company. The update was submitted to BSE and NSE under the company’s listed identifiers, signaling transparency in reporting material business developments to investors and regulators.

The order also reflects continued procurement activity in India’s aerospace and defence ecosystem, where public sector manufacturers like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited rely on specialized domestic vendors. For DCX Systems, such contracts help reinforce its manufacturing capabilities in aerospace electronics and deepen its engagement with large defence platform integrators.

The latest order highlights steady demand for indigenous defence electronics manufacturing, while strengthening DCX Systems’ ongoing relationship with one of India’s largest aerospace companies.

