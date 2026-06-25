Duncan Engineering Secures ₹5.54 Crore Order, To Support BPCL’s Bina Refinery Expansion

Duncan Engineering has secured an order worth ₹5.54 crore from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). |

Mumbai: Duncan Engineering Limited announced on Thursday, June 25, 2026, that it has received an order from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a Government of India undertaking. The order, valued at Rs 5.54 crore excluding GST, is for the supply of components for BPCL's 'Bina Petchem and Refinery Expansion Project'.

Order Details

The order, received on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, involves the supply of On-Off Floating Ball Valves, Trunnion Ball Valves, and Triple Offset Butterfly Valves. These components are specified for the Bina refinery expansion.

Execution Timeline

The company stated that the order is to be executed within eight months from the date of its receipt. Duncan Engineering will supply the components as per the drawings provided by BPCL.

Commercial Considerations

The total commercial consideration for the contract is estimated at Rs 5.54 crore, excluding Goods and Services Tax. The company indicated that this order is considered strategic in nature.

Expected Margins

Duncan Engineering noted that the execution of this order is expected to yield negligible margins. The order is a domestic transaction.

Related Party Transaction

The company confirmed that neither its promoter, promoter group, nor group companies have any interest in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. The order does not fall under related party transactions.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.