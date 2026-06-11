BHEL Receives DVC LNTP For 800 MW Durgapur Project, Advance Engineering Order Worth Over ₹90 Crore Awarded

BHEL Gets Initial Go-Ahead For Durgapur Power Project. |

Mumbai: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has received a Limited Notice to Proceed (LNTP) from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), Kolkata, for the 1x800 MW Durgapur Supercritical Thermal Power Station project. The company disclosed the development through a stock exchange filing dated June 11, 2026.

Advance Engineering and Procurement to Begin

According to the filing, the LNTP allows BHEL to start advance engineering activities and place orders for critical long-lead items required for the main plant package of the project. The package includes key equipment such as the boiler, turbine and generator.

BHEL said it had emerged as the successful bidder in DVC's tender for the main plant package of the 800 MW thermal power project. The LNTP was received on June 10, 2026.

Main Contract Expected After 10 Months

The company said the LNTP will remain valid for 10 months. The formal order for the supply and execution of the main plant package is expected to be awarded by DVC after completion of this period.

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The project was awarded through an international competitive bidding process, while the awarding entity, DVC, is a domestic organisation.

Order Value Exceeds Rs 90 Crore

BHEL disclosed that the value of the LNTP is more than Rs 90 crore, excluding GST. The company clarified that the transaction does not fall under related-party transactions, although both BHEL and DVC are public sector undertakings.

Disclaimer: The above information is based on BHEL's regulatory filing and is intended solely for informational purposes for investors.