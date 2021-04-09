Sensex drops over 150 pts in early trade; Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries others among losers

Equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 150 points in early trade on Friday, tracking losses in index-heavyweights HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries amid largely negative cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 186.94 points or 0.38 per cent lower at 49,559.27.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 44.10 points or 0.30 per cent to 14,829.70.

Bajaj Finance was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2 per cent, followed by Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, HUL, Sun Pharma, ITC, ONGC, PowerGrid and SBI were among the gainers.