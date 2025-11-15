 DRDO's Naval Science & Technological Laboratory Invents Man-Portable Autonomous Underwater Vehicles
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDRDO's Naval Science & Technological Laboratory Invents Man-Portable Autonomous Underwater Vehicles

DRDO's Naval Science & Technological Laboratory Invents Man-Portable Autonomous Underwater Vehicles

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and DRDO Chairman, Dr Samir V. Kamat, hailed the NSTL team for the successful development of MP-AUVs, terming it as a major milestone towards a deployable, intelligent, and networked mine countermeasure solution. "It offers rapid response capability with reduced operational risk and logistic footprint for naval mine warfare applications," he said.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 12:06 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: A new generation of Man-portable Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (MP-AUVs) have been successfully developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation's Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Visakhapatnam, the Ministry of Defence said on Friday.

Press Release

Press Release |

The system comprises multiple AUVs equipped with side scan sonar and underwater cameras as primary payloads for real-time detection and classification of mine-like objects, the ministry said in a statement. The onboard deep learning based target recognition algorithms enable autonomous classification, significantly reducing operator workload and mission time.

Additionally, a robust underwater acoustic communication has been integrated to facilitate inter-AUV data exchange during operations, ensuring enhanced situational awareness, it said. The recently concluded field trials at NSTL/Harbour have successfully validated salient systems parameters and critical mission objectives. Multiple industry partners are involved in system realisation, and the system will be ready for production in the next couple of months, the statement added.

Read Also
DRDO Advances Indigenous Semiconductor Technology Ahead Of ESTIC 2025
article-image

Secretary, Department of Defence R&amp;D and DRDO Chairman, Dr Samir V. Kamat, hailed the NSTL team for the successful development of MP-AUVs, terming it as a major milestone towards a deployable, intelligent, and networked mine countermeasure solution. "It offers rapid response capability with reduced operational risk and logistic footprint for naval mine warfare applications," he said. Earlier last month, advancing the Gaganyaan mission, the DRDO developed as well as tested specialised food and parachute systems for the Gaganyatris.

FPJ Shorts
DRDO's Naval Science & Technological Laboratory Invents Man-Portable Autonomous Underwater Vehicles
DRDO's Naval Science & Technological Laboratory Invents Man-Portable Autonomous Underwater Vehicles
Pune Court Sends Software Engineer Zubair Hangargekar To Judicial Custody Till November 28 In Al-Qaeda Case
Pune Court Sends Software Engineer Zubair Hangargekar To Judicial Custody Till November 28 In Al-Qaeda Case
Khalid Jamil Names India's 23-Member Travelling Squad To Bangladesh For Asian Cup Qualifiers
Khalid Jamil Names India's 23-Member Travelling Squad To Bangladesh For Asian Cup Qualifiers
India’s Growing Global Profile Is Supported By Strong Economic Fundamentals & Steady Policy Reforms: Minister Prasada
India’s Growing Global Profile Is Supported By Strong Economic Fundamentals & Steady Policy Reforms: Minister Prasada

Gaganyaan, India’s first human spaceflight, is scheduled to launch in 2027. The mission will carry astronauts to low Earth orbit for a three-day mission and bring them back safely to Earth. Speaking to IANS, on the sidelines of the DRDO Industry Synergy Meet in Bengaluru, Dr B.K. Das, Director General of Electronics and Communication at DRDO, said that from developing products and technologies for the armed forces, the premier institute has also spread its wings into the space domain with ISRO.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

DRDO's Naval Science & Technological Laboratory Invents Man-Portable Autonomous Underwater Vehicles

DRDO's Naval Science & Technological Laboratory Invents Man-Portable Autonomous Underwater Vehicles

India’s Growing Global Profile Is Supported By Strong Economic Fundamentals & Steady Policy...

India’s Growing Global Profile Is Supported By Strong Economic Fundamentals & Steady Policy...

Tata Motors PV Reports Jump In Net Profit To ₹76,170 Crore, Driven By ₹82,616 Crore One-Time...

Tata Motors PV Reports Jump In Net Profit To ₹76,170 Crore, Driven By ₹82,616 Crore One-Time...

Reliance Industries' Human Resources Chief Ira Bindra Named Among The World's Top CHROs, Making...

Reliance Industries' Human Resources Chief Ira Bindra Named Among The World's Top CHROs, Making...

Central Banks Are Public Policy Institutions Operating Without Any Profit Motive, & They Cannot Go...

Central Banks Are Public Policy Institutions Operating Without Any Profit Motive, & They Cannot Go...