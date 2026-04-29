Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Secures Health Canada Approval For Diabetes Treatment Injection Launch In Canada

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has received Health Canada approval for its generic Semaglutide injection, marking its entry into the Canadian diabetes treatment market. |

Mumbai: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has taken a significant step in expanding its global footprint by securing regulatory approval in Canada for its generic Semaglutide injection. The approval, granted by Health Canada’s Pharmaceutical Drugs Directorate on April 29, 2026, allows the company to commercialize the product across the country. This includes both 2 mg per pen and 4 mg per pen formats, aligning with existing treatment standards for diabetes care.

Notice of Compliance Confirmation

The authorization comes in the form of a Notice of Compliance, which confirms that the product meets all regulatory requirements for safety, quality, and efficacy. With this clearance, Dr. Reddy’s gains the ability to manufacture, sell, and distribute the drug in Canada without a defined expiry period on the approval. The company also highlighted that the approval was received ahead of Health Canada’s target review timeline, indicating a smooth regulatory process.

Read Also Alembic Pharmaceuticals Receives USFDA Approval For Cancer Injection, Expands Oncology Portfolio

Wins First Company To Secure Authorization

This development positions Dr. Reddy’s as the first company to secure marketing authorization for a generic Semaglutide injection in Canada. The move is particularly relevant given the growing prevalence of diabetes in the country. A significant portion of the adult population is affected by the condition, driving demand for effective and accessible treatment options. Semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, is widely used to improve glycemic control and support weight management in patients with type 2 diabetes.

Product Development and Manufacturing

The company emphasized that the approval reflects its capabilities in developing complex generics and peptide-based therapies. The product has been fully developed and manufactured in-house, demonstrating Dr. Reddy’s integrated approach to pharmaceutical production. This includes formulation development and finished product manufacturing, underscoring its technical expertise and operational scale.

Access To Advanced Therapies

According to the company’s leadership, the approval represents a milestone in its GLP-1 portfolio and highlights its strength in meeting stringent global regulatory standards. The development also reinforces its commitment to expanding access to advanced therapies in international markets. With launch preparations underway, Dr. Reddy’s is positioning itself to cater to Canadian patients with a cost-effective alternative in a rapidly growing therapeutic segment.

The approval not only strengthens the company’s presence in North America but also signals its intent to compete in high-value specialty drug segments, leveraging its scientific capabilities and regulatory expertise.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company press release and regulatory filing dated April 29, 2026, and does not include external reporting or independent verification.