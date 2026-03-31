Lupin Receives U.S. FDA Tentative Approval For Injection Reversing Neuromuscular Blockade During Surgeries

Lupin Limited has received tentative approval from the U.S. FDA for its Sugammadex Injection in two strengths. |

Mumbai/Naples: Lupin has taken a step forward in expanding its U.S. generics portfolio, securing regulatory progress for a key injectable product used in surgical care.

Lupin has received tentative approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Sugammadex Injection. The approval covers two dosage strengths—200 mg/2 mL and 500 mg/5 mL—both in single-dose vial formats.

The company’s product has been deemed bioequivalent to Merck’s Bridion injection. It is indicated for reversing neuromuscular blockade caused by rocuronium bromide and vecuronium bromide in patients undergoing surgery.

This approval strengthens Lupin’s injectable product pipeline in the U.S. market. The drug addresses both adult and pediatric patients aged 2 years and above, widening its potential clinical use across surgical settings.

By advancing regulatory approvals in the U.S., Lupin continues to build its presence in complex generics and specialty pharmaceuticals. The development aligns with its broader focus on expanding high-value offerings across global markets. The tentative approval marks a key regulatory milestone as the company awaits final approval for commercial launch.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release and disclosure. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.