Alembic Pharmaceuticals Receives USFDA Approval For Cancer Injection, Expands Oncology Portfolio

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited has received final approval from the USFDA for Methotrexate Injection USP in multiple-dose and single-dose vial formats. |

Vadodara: Alembic Pharmaceuticals is adding another regulated-market approval to its portfolio, reinforcing its presence in the US generics space with a key oncology and autoimmune therapy product.

USFDA Approval Secured

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Methotrexate Injection USP, available in 50 mg/2 mL multi-dose vials and 1g/40 mL single-dose vials. As highlighted in the press release on page 2, the approval covers its Abbreviated New Drug Application, allowing the company to market the product in the United States.

Expands Oncology Portfolio

Methotrexate Injection is a widely used therapy for multiple neoplastic diseases, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, osteosarcoma, and breast cancer. It is also prescribed for autoimmune conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, and severe psoriasis. This broad therapeutic applicability strengthens Alembic’s presence in both oncology and chronic treatment segments.

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Generic Market Positioning

The approved product is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug marketed by Hospira, Inc., ensuring its eligibility in the US generics market. This equivalence allows Alembic to compete directly in an established product category, leveraging its manufacturing and regulatory capabilities to expand market share in the US pharmaceutical space.

Regulatory Milestone Growth

With this approval, Alembic’s cumulative ANDA approvals from the USFDA have reached 236, including 218 final approvals and 18 tentative approvals. This milestone underscores the company’s consistent progress in building a strong pipeline of regulated-market products and maintaining compliance with stringent global regulatory standards.

Strengthening Global Presence

The approval aligns with Alembic’s strategy of expanding its global footprint through a diversified portfolio of generic pharmaceutical products. The company’s vertically integrated operations, spanning research, development, and manufacturing, enable it to efficiently scale production and meet international demand across regulated markets.

Execution Focus Ahead

Going forward, the company is expected to focus on commercializing the approved product while continuing to build its pipeline of ANDA filings. With established regulatory approvals and a strong distribution network, Alembic is well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities in the global generics market.

The latest USFDA approval reinforces Alembic Pharmaceuticals’ steady expansion in the US market, strengthening its oncology portfolio and supporting its long-term growth strategy.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release and disclosure document and does not include external analysis or independent verification.