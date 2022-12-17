Dr Reddy's inks purchase pact for its assets in Netherlands

Dr Reddy's rewards employees with shares worth over Rs 1 lakh as stock options | Twitter- Dr Reddy's

As per a regulatory filing, pharma company Dr Reddy's has informed that its subsidiary Dr Reddy's Research and Development, has signed an asset purchase agreement for its facility in the Netherlands.

As part of the pact that includes transfer of employees, Dr Reddy's will also pay more than $12 million to the purchaser for site-related expenses.