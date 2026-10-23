DP World, Essar Foundation Announce ₹2 Crore Golf Championship, Kapil Dev Backs Push For Indian Golf

DP World and Essar Foundation announce Rs 2 crore golf championship in Mumbai. |

Mumbai: DP World and Essar Foundation have announced the Shri Shashi Ruia Memorial Golf Championship, aiming to strengthen professional golf in India through higher prize money, corporate investment and greater opportunities for emerging players.

The announcement was made at a signing ceremony in Mumbai, highlighting growing corporate interest in developing the sport.

Rs 2 Crore Prize Pool Sets New Benchmark

The championship will offer Rs 2 crore in prize money for the main tournament and Rs 50 lakh for the Pro-Am event, placing it among the richest competitions on the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) calendar.

Amandeep Johl, CEO of DP World PGTI, said the tournament could encourage more companies to invest in professional golf.

He noted that most PGTI tournaments offer approximately Rs 1 crore, making the new championship an important step towards improving financial rewards for players.

International Opportunities For Indian Golfers

Johl emphasised the importance of helping Indian golfers compete internationally through stronger domestic tournaments and global partnerships.

PGTI's association with the DP World Tour provides pathways for talented Indian professionals to progress internationally.

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He also highlighted planned HotelPlanner Tour events in Ahmedabad and Delhi in March, ahead of the Indian Open, which could offer additional competitive exposure.

Expanding Golf Beyond Metro Cities

Johl stressed that professional golf must reach smaller cities to attract new audiences and encourage grassroots participation.

He identified Raipur, Bhubaneswar, Patna and Vijayawada as potential destinations for tournaments.

According to him, live broadcasts and opportunities for youngsters to watch professional players locally could help popularise the sport.

Kapil Dev Calls For Corporate Support

Former India cricket captain and PGTI president Kapil Dev emphasised the importance of sustained corporate investment and improved sporting infrastructure.

He challenged the perception that golf is prohibitively expensive, noting that equipment can remain usable for several years.

Kapil Dev also advocated greater participation among women and young players to strengthen India's international prospects.

The championship is expected to boost professional opportunities while encouraging wider corporate participation in Indian golf.