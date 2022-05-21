Dozens of Indian youth commence online businesses with 'free help' from an influencer, Joginder Singh Bedi

Youth is the backbone of every society and needs support, guidance and compassion to realize their dreams into reality.

And, Joginder Singh Bedi is the person who not just shares his valuable time with the youth but also helps them to follow their passion to earn their living from social media platforms.

An influencer and a Director at LeadMagnet, a digital marketing organisation, Bedi feels that a large number of youngsters want to create online businesses in different fields but they lack experience and skills. “I am not only willing to extend help but I go an extra mile to guide these youngsters with their respective passions,” shares Bedi

Till date, Bedi has helped more than two dozen young boys and girls in creating successful online businesses in fields like digital marketing, social media influencing, social media content creation, social media consultancies, online business coaching and blogging.

Interestingly, being a supporter of unconventional approach, this influencer strongly recommends following one’s heart. “Going by the dictates listed in the rulebooks becomes monotonous and especially when you are trying to carve a niche for yourself in the world of social media. Thus, I always call upon people coming to me for guidance to make their own set of rules which undoubtedly become a launchpad for the successful ventures,” remarks Bedi.

However, there is a very fine line that demarcates “calmness” and “casualness” which is why it is essential to make one’s own set of rules feels this influencer. He thinks that it is equally important to have does and don’ts does as they not confine, instead sets a businessman mentally free.

While training his pupil, Bedi urges them to follow simple tenets so as to create a balance between working and living. “Exercise discipline, unleash creativity and give wings to your dreams,” concludes Bedi.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 03:58 PM IST