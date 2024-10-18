 Dow Jones Trades Higher; S&P 500 & Nasdaq Closes Virtually Flat After September Sales Data
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDow Jones Trades Higher; S&P 500 & Nasdaq Closes Virtually Flat After September Sales Data

Dow Jones Trades Higher; S&P 500 & Nasdaq Closes Virtually Flat After September Sales Data

The Nasdaq could not sustain the running start of the opening bell and lost all lead to touch the day low of 18,368.80 points before shuttering the trading session at 18,373.61 points.

Vikrant DUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
Wall street |

Following the most recent indications that the U.S. economy is still booming, U.S. stocks hovered around their all-time highs on Thursday.

The S&P 500

The S&P 500 kept challenging the bull for the entire trading session, trying to reach its all-time high level of 5,878.46 points. The index concluded the day essentially unchanged, with just 1 point in negative territory.

The index rang the closing at 5,841.47 points after marking the opening bell at 5,875.62 points, just 2.84 points away from the previous recorded lifetime high level.

FPJ Shorts
Dow Jones Trades Higher; S&P 500 & Nasdaq Closes Virtually Flat After September Sales Data
Dow Jones Trades Higher; S&P 500 & Nasdaq Closes Virtually Flat After September Sales Data
Only 6.84 Lakh Candidates Attend UGC NET Re-Test; 4.37 Lakh Were Absent Amid Format Changes
Only 6.84 Lakh Candidates Attend UGC NET Re-Test; 4.37 Lakh Were Absent Amid Format Changes
Who Is Somy Ali? All About Actress Urging Ex-Boyfriend Salman Khan To Apologise To Bishnoi Community
Who Is Somy Ali? All About Actress Urging Ex-Boyfriend Salman Khan To Apologise To Bishnoi Community
Yahya Sinwar Killed: IDF Releases Drone Footage Of Hamas Chief's Last Moments Before Being Eliminated; Video
Yahya Sinwar Killed: IDF Releases Drone Footage Of Hamas Chief's Last Moments Before Being Eliminated; Video

The Nasdaq composite

The tech heavy index, with companies like Nvidia, Amazon, and Google’s parent alphabet, which are part of the famous magnificent seven group, pushed the index to open at a high level of 18,537.21 points; the index was propelled to take a running start of 170.13 points at the opening bell.

The nasdaq could not sustain the running start of the opening bell and lost all lead to touch the day low of 18,368.80 points before shuttering the trading session at 18,373.61 points.

Dow Jones Industrial Average

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.4 per cent amounting to 161 points, to its own record set the previous day. The index hit the opening bell at 43,119.81 points, up 42.11 points from the closing level of previous trading session.

The index was taken over by bulls, thrusting it to a day high level of 43,289.76 points, index kept on marching in green and positive territory before eventually shuttering down at 43,239.05 points.

Retail sales figures

Retail sales figures support the optimism that has caused U.S. stocks to reach all-time highs: The economy might end without a recession, which many investors had thought was all but certain, and escape the worst inflation in generations.

Additionally, optimists anticipate that stocks will rise even more as the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates to keep the economy growing.

Read Also
Nirmala Sitharaman In Mexico: FM Speaks For The Need For 'Responsible Capitalism'
article-image

ECB cuts interest rate after Federal Reserve

Reduced interest rates can boost investment prices, loosen economic restraints, and lower the cost of borrowing for both individuals and companies. Additionally, rates are declining globally, with a few notable exceptions.

The main interest rate was lowered by a quarter of a percentage point by the European Central Bank on Thursday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dow Jones Trades Higher; S&P 500 & Nasdaq Closes Virtually Flat After September Sales Data

Dow Jones Trades Higher; S&P 500 & Nasdaq Closes Virtually Flat After September Sales Data

Nirmala Sitharaman In Mexico: FM Speaks For The Need For 'Responsible Capitalism'

Nirmala Sitharaman In Mexico: FM Speaks For The Need For 'Responsible Capitalism'

TSMC Shares Up By Over 4% As Quarterly Earnings Shine A Bright Light

TSMC Shares Up By Over 4% As Quarterly Earnings Shine A Bright Light

34 Companies Along With Tata Consumer, Jio Financial & Hindustan Zinc To Post Their Q2 Earnings...

34 Companies Along With Tata Consumer, Jio Financial & Hindustan Zinc To Post Their Q2 Earnings...

'Making The Process Easier': Govt Reduces Charges For TDS Default From Multiple Rates Of 2, 3 And 5%...

'Making The Process Easier': Govt Reduces Charges For TDS Default From Multiple Rates Of 2, 3 And 5%...