Dow Jones Trades Higher; S&P 500 & Nasdaq Closes Virtually Flat After September Sales Data

Wall street |

Following the most recent indications that the U.S. economy is still booming, U.S. stocks hovered around their all-time highs on Thursday.

The S&P 500

The S&P 500 kept challenging the bull for the entire trading session, trying to reach its all-time high level of 5,878.46 points. The index concluded the day essentially unchanged, with just 1 point in negative territory.

The index rang the closing at 5,841.47 points after marking the opening bell at 5,875.62 points, just 2.84 points away from the previous recorded lifetime high level.

The Nasdaq composite

The tech heavy index, with companies like Nvidia, Amazon, and Google’s parent alphabet, which are part of the famous magnificent seven group, pushed the index to open at a high level of 18,537.21 points; the index was propelled to take a running start of 170.13 points at the opening bell.

The nasdaq could not sustain the running start of the opening bell and lost all lead to touch the day low of 18,368.80 points before shuttering the trading session at 18,373.61 points.

Dow Jones Industrial Average

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.4 per cent amounting to 161 points, to its own record set the previous day. The index hit the opening bell at 43,119.81 points, up 42.11 points from the closing level of previous trading session.

The index was taken over by bulls, thrusting it to a day high level of 43,289.76 points, index kept on marching in green and positive territory before eventually shuttering down at 43,239.05 points.

Retail sales figures

Retail sales figures support the optimism that has caused U.S. stocks to reach all-time highs: The economy might end without a recession, which many investors had thought was all but certain, and escape the worst inflation in generations.

Additionally, optimists anticipate that stocks will rise even more as the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates to keep the economy growing.

ECB cuts interest rate after Federal Reserve

Reduced interest rates can boost investment prices, loosen economic restraints, and lower the cost of borrowing for both individuals and companies. Additionally, rates are declining globally, with a few notable exceptions.

The main interest rate was lowered by a quarter of a percentage point by the European Central Bank on Thursday.