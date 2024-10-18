 Nirmala Sitharaman In Mexico: FM Speaks For The Need For 'Responsible Capitalism'
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNirmala Sitharaman In Mexico: FM Speaks For The Need For 'Responsible Capitalism'

Nirmala Sitharaman In Mexico: FM Speaks For The Need For 'Responsible Capitalism'

The FM, who was in the city of Guadalajara, in Mexico, visited the Tata Consultancy Headquarters as a part of the event and paid her tributes to the former Tata Group head Ratan Tata.

G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 10:53 AM IST
article-image
X

As a part of engaging and reinforcing ties with one of the biggest names in Latin America, India's finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, is in Mexico.

Read Also
Will Noel Tata's Appointment Impact The Tata Group?
article-image

FM Pays Tribute to Ratan Tata

The FM, who was in the city of Guadalajara, in Mexico, visited the Tata Consultancy Headquarters as a part of the event and paid her tributes to the former Tata Group head Ratan Tata.

The industry stalwart passed away on October 9 in Mumbai after being at the helm of the Tata group for over three decades.

FPJ Shorts
Nirmala Sitharaman In Mexico: FM Speaks For The Need For 'Responsible Capitalism'
Nirmala Sitharaman In Mexico: FM Speaks For The Need For 'Responsible Capitalism'
UGC NET 2024 Result Declared: Check Marking Scheme
UGC NET 2024 Result Declared: Check Marking Scheme
Telangana Road Rage: Elderly Man Beaten To Death By Biker In Hyderabad's Alwal For Advising Him To Slow Down; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces
Telangana Road Rage: Elderly Man Beaten To Death By Biker In Hyderabad's Alwal For Advising Him To Slow Down; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces
NASA Announces A Cash Prize Of ₹25 Crore For Solving This Moon Mission Challenge; Know Details
NASA Announces A Cash Prize Of ₹25 Crore For Solving This Moon Mission Challenge; Know Details

Focus On Tech

Nirmala Sitharaman focused appeared to cement the ties through the ever-expanding landscape of technology. Given the importance of the sector in the larger economy, the FM chaired a roundtable of Tech Leaders at the Chamber of Commerce in Guadalajara.

Addressing the gathering, one of the longest-serving FMs spoke about the opportunity and responsibilities for both Mexico and India. According to Sitharaman, the two countries are similarly placed economies and need to leverage this by collaborating with one another.

Read Also
'Where Will The Dogs Go?': N Chandrasekaran Remembers Ratan Tata's Unmatched Attention To Detail,...
article-image

Responsible Capitalism

In addition, the FM said, "Mexico has been thriving through nearshoring, which has resulted in collaboration between multinational companies and enabled the exchange of talent as well as joint efforts for risk mitigation."

Invoking her government's advance in the sector, the FM cited the setting up of Centres of Excellence or CoE.

Read Also
Ashneer Grover Will No Longer Be Associated With BharatPe In Any Capacity: Read His ‘Decisive...
article-image

The FM also laid emphasis on AI in health and healthcare, agriculture, and sustainable cities. She also focused on collaboration between India and Mexico on the front of startup and invoked the idea of 'Responsible Capitalism'.

Mexico is deemed an emerging economy and had a nominal GDP of USD 1.4 trillion, finding itself as the 14th largest economy in the world. Meanwhile, India, as per some estimates, is the world's 5th largest economy with a nominal GDP of USD 3.3 trillion.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nirmala Sitharaman In Mexico: FM Speaks For The Need For 'Responsible Capitalism'

Nirmala Sitharaman In Mexico: FM Speaks For The Need For 'Responsible Capitalism'

TSMC Shares Up By Over 4% As Quarterly Earnings Shine A Bright Light

TSMC Shares Up By Over 4% As Quarterly Earnings Shine A Bright Light

34 Companies Along With Tata Consumer, Jio Financial & Hindustan Zinc To Post Their Q2 Earnings...

34 Companies Along With Tata Consumer, Jio Financial & Hindustan Zinc To Post Their Q2 Earnings...

'Making The Process Easier': Govt Reduces Charges For TDS Default From Multiple Rates Of 2, 3 And 5%...

'Making The Process Easier': Govt Reduces Charges For TDS Default From Multiple Rates Of 2, 3 And 5%...

Top Stocks For October 18: Infosys, L&T, Wipro & Others In Focus

Top Stocks For October 18: Infosys, L&T, Wipro & Others In Focus