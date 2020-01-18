‘Doubling our investments for Amazon Prime Video’

Mumbai: Amazon chief Jeff Bezos has said the company's streaming service, Prime Video, is doing better in India than anywhere else and he has decided to double down the investment for it in the country.

Bezos met Bollywood biggies Thursday night at a gathering where he sat down for a chat with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and director Zoya Akhtar, recounting experience of his India trip and how his vision to create the world's biggest bookstore led to the foundation of Amazon.

The billionaire said the whole world is witnessing "a golden age of television" and he wants Amazon to be "the most talent friendly" studio in the world and India features prominently in this plan.

"Prime Video is doing well all over the world. It is doing well in Japan, in Germany as well as in America. It is doing well everywhere but there's nowhere it's doing better than in India," he said.