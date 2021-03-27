DotPe raises about Rs 200 crore from Google, PayU, Info Edge Ventures

Gurugram-based offline-to-online commerce platform DotPe on Friday said it has secured $27.5 million (around Rs 200 crore) in Series A funding as Google joined PayU and Info Edge Ventures as investors.

The round was led by its early investor, PayU, the payments and fintech business of Prosus, resulting in an increase in the existing stake in the company.

Info Edge Ventures has doubled down on its seed investment in the company made last year and more than doubled its shareholding, while Google joined as a new investor.

The fresh funding brings DotPe's total funding to $35.5 million.

"We are thrilled to see our existing investors, PayU and Info Edge Ventures, backing our vision and doubling down on their funding as new business horizons open up," Shailaz Nag, Cofounder, DotPe, said in a statement.

"We are pleased to add Google, an innovation leader, as an investor. This new partnership will empower businesses (big or small) to be more discoverable, expand business avenues and conduct commerce like never before."

DotPe has made some key hires in the recent months.

The company said that the fresh funding will be deployed towards accelerating product development, market expansion and scaling technology to meet the fast-growing market demand.

"In the last few months we've seen an acceleration in offline players seeking to move their businesses online. We're pleased to back young companies like DotPe that are supporting India's digital transformation by connecting consumers and merchants through helpful, innovative tools," Sanjay Gupta, Vice President and Country Head, Google India, said in a statement.

"This investment under Google for India digitisation fund underlines our belief in working with India's start-up ecosystem towards the goal of building a more inclusive digital economy that will benefit everyone."

Started by ex-PayU Founder Nag with Gyanesh Sharma and Anurag Gupta in 2020, DotPe has digitised enterprise as well as small and medium-sized business (SMB) merchants through a "full stack" solution -- from giving them an online presence to enabling seamless ordering, online payments and delivery.

The company said that on the enterprise side, it has integration with over 10,000 restaurants and food courts, including leading global and domestic food and beverage brands.

For small and medium-sized businesses, the company has an app called Digital Showroom that helps businesses open a digital store front quickly.

