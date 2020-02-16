DoT may encash bank guarantees of telecom service providers on not paying AGR dues

Similar letters have been issued by the Rajasthan as well as the Kolkata Telecom Circles of the DoT to the TSPs under their respective circle.

Last Friday, the Supreme Court came down heavily on the DoT for failing to recover average gross revenue (AGR) dues from the TSPs even after its direct order on October 24 last year and chided the ministry for granting protection to the telcos against payment of the dues.

Since then, the DoT has swung into action to recover the dues.

While Airtel, which owes Rs 35,500 crore to the DoT, has said it would pay Rs 10,000 crore by February 20, and rest before the next hearing on March 17, adding that it is currently assessing the amount, Vodafone Idea on Saturday said it would pay its dues (Rs 53,000 crore) and is also assessing the amount.