Don’t cut salaries or lay off employees: EPFO appeals employers

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had earlier instructed its field offices to expedite disposal of online requests enabling provident fund members in financial distress to apply online for availing non-refundable advance.

On March 24, hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a countrywide lockdown, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of relief measures for taxpayers and businesses.

The government has now also started working out the possible post-lockdown scenarios and is considering another booster shot to minimize the impact of coronavirus and revive the economy but nothing has been finalised yet, senior officials said.