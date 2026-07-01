Donald Trump Defends $1.2 Billion Crypto Earnings, Says ‘Everybody’s Profiting’ As Wealth Surges To $6.5 Billion

US President Donald Trump | File Photo |

Donald Trump has defended his massive earnings from cryptocurrency-related businesses, rejecting criticism that he used his position as US President for personal financial gain.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Trump said there was nothing wrong with his profits because many people were benefiting from rising financial markets.

He said, “Everybody’s profiting.”

Trump argued that his wealth has increased mainly because markets have performed well during his time in office.

Read Also Trump Reports Over $1 Billion Crypto Income In 2025 Financial Disclosure

Earnings Cross USD 1.2 Billion

According to recent financial disclosures, Trump earned around USD 1.2 billion last year from crypto-linked businesses connected to his family.

A major portion of these earnings came from his ties to World Liberty Financial, a crypto startup launched in 2024.

Reports show Trump received nearly USD 550 million from the venture in 2025.

Another large source of income came from royalties linked to TRUMP, a cryptocurrency launched shortly before his presidential inauguration.

This reportedly generated about USD 635 million.

Blind Trust Defence

Trump dismissed concerns about conflict of interest.

He said his financial assets are managed through blind trusts, meaning he does not directly control investment decisions.

According to Trump, fund managers handle his investments independently.

He said he does not actively manage his personal finances while serving as President.

Wealth Rises Sharply

Trump’s crypto ventures have played a major role in increasing his overall fortune.

According to estimates by Forbes, his net worth has grown sharply from USD 2.3 billion in 2024 to around USD 6.5 billion in 2026.

That represents nearly a threefold increase in just two years.

Political Debate Intensifies

Trump’s growing crypto wealth has triggered debate among critics and political observers.

Many have raised concerns over possible conflicts between public policy and private financial interests.

Supporters, however, argue his pro-crypto policies have helped strengthen America’s position in digital finance.

The White House has said Trump has helped make the US a global hub for cryptocurrency innovation.

(With Agency Inputs)