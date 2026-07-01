Trump Reports Over $1 Billion Crypto Income In 2025 Financial Disclosure

US President Donald Trump | File Image

US President Donald Trump has reported earning more than $1 billion in 2025 from business activities linked to cryptocurrency, according to a mandatory financial disclosure covering the year.

The 927-page filing shows that Trump earned approximately $635 million in royalties from a Trump-branded meme coin, which reportedly lost significant value after being launched shortly before he assumed office.

In addition, he disclosed over $500 million in income from World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency firm founded by his sons along with the children of his special envoy, Steve Witkoff.

Beyond crypto-related earnings, Trump also generated income from real estate holdings, branded merchandise, and licensing deals.

However, the White House rejected suggestions that these earnings represented a conflict of interest.

White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly said Trump had helped position the United States as the “crypto capital of the world” and insisted that neither the president nor his family would engage in any conflict-of-interest activities.

She added that criticism of Trump’s financial dealings was politically motivated and repeated claims pushed by opponents and media outlets.

The disclosure shows Trump’s 2025 income significantly exceeds his 2024 earnings, when he reported over $600 million.

It also highlights a shift in the composition of his wealth, with cryptocurrency-related income now surpassing traditional real estate revenue that originally built his fortune.

From real estate, Trump reported $77 million from his Mar-a-Lago club and $122 million from his Doral golf course in Florida.

Additional earnings included more than $30 million each from golf properties in Bedminster, New Jersey; Jupiter, Florida; and Turnberry, Scotland.

He also earned around $4.7 million from Trump-branded merchandise, including watches, along with income from Bibles, fragrances, trainers, and guitars.

First Lady Melania Trump also disclosed earnings, including $10.7 million from a documentary licensing agreement and $6 million from NFT sales.

The filing further listed $86.5 million in legal settlements, including payments from major corporations such as ABC, CBS, Meta, YouTube, and X.

The White House said much of this money would be directed toward a presidential library and public projects.

Trump’s net worth is estimated between $6 billion and $7.6 billion, according to Forbes and Bloomberg, reflecting a significant increase since 2024.