'Too Bad For Our Country': President Trump Reacts To US Supreme Court's Birthright Citizenship Ruling

US President Donald Trump | File Image

US President Donald Trump on June 30 (IST) reacted to the US Supreme Court's decision upholding birthright citizenship, calling the ruling "too bad for the United States" and urging Congress to pass legislation to end the practice.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that although the Supreme Court had upheld birthright citizenship, Congress could still address the issue through legislation backed by the President.

"The Supreme Court upheld Birthright Citizenship, which is too bad for our Country, but we can easily make it up in Congress through Legislation, with the support of the President, that has now been determined during this process," Trump wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rejecting the need for a constitutional amendment, Trump argued that lawmakers should move swiftly to change the law.

"No long and unwieldy Constitutional Amendment is necessary! Congress should start TODAY to work on ending expensive and unfair to our Country, Birthright Citizenship," he said.

Trump also pledged his full backing to any legislative effort aimed at ending birthright citizenship, adding, "They will have my Complete and Total Support!"

US Supreme Court's Ruling On Birthright Citizenship

In a landmark 5-4 ruling on June 30 (IST), the Supreme Court of the United States invalidated President Donald Trump's executive order that sought to deny birthright citizenship to children born in the country to undocumented immigrants, reaffirming the constitutional guarantee of citizenship under the Fourteenth Amendment.

The judgment upholds more than 150 years of legal precedent dating back to the ratification of the Fourteenth Amendment in 1868, maintaining that every person born on US soil is entitled to citizenship at birth.

Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts said that children born in the United States to undocumented immigrants are covered by the Constitution's Citizenship Clause.

"Those children are thus subject to the jurisdiction of the United States. They satisfy both elements of the Citizenship Clause: they are 'born . . . in the United States' and 'subject to the jurisdiction thereof.' Under the Constitution, they are citizens at birth," Roberts wrote.

Roberts was joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Amy Coney Barrett and Ketanji Brown Jackson. Justice Brett Kavanaugh concurred in part and dissented in part, while Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissented.

What Is US birthright citizenship?

Birthright citizenship is the constitutional principle under which anyone born on US soil automatically acquires US citizenship at birth, irrespective of their parents' immigration status. The right is guaranteed by the Citizenship Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, which was ratified in 1868.

The amendment states that "all persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States." US courts have consistently interpreted this provision to cover children born in the country to undocumented immigrants, with limited exceptions, such as children of foreign diplomats, who are not considered subject to US jurisdiction in the same manner.

Birthright citizenship gives individuals the full rights and obligations of US citizenship from birth, including eligibility for a US passport, the right to vote upon reaching the legal voting age, and the freedom to live and work in the United States without immigration-related restrictions.

For over 150 years, the doctrine has remained a fundamental pillar of US constitutional law.