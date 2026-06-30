'Ruled Against Men Playing in Women's Sports': Donald Trump Applauds Supreme Court Decision On Transgender Ban In Schools

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President Donald Trump welcomed the U.S. Supreme Court's decision allowing states to ban transgender girls from competing on girls' sports teams in public schools, describing it as a major victory.

The former president reacted to the ruling in a post on his social media platform, declaring: "BIG WIN: The United States Supreme Court just RULED AGAINST MEN PLAYING IN WOMEN'S SPORTS. Wow! That takes that ridiculous situation off the table!!!"

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Trump's response came shortly after the Supreme Court ruled that states can restrict participation in girls' school sports based on a student's sex assigned at birth. The court said such laws are permitted under Title IX, the federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in education while allowing separate athletic teams for boys and girls.

Throughout his political career, Trump has strongly opposed the participation of transgender women and girls in female sports. During the 2024 presidential campaign, the issue became a key talking point, with his campaign frequently arguing that transgender athletes have an unfair physical advantage in women's competitions.

Supporters of the ruling say it protects fairness and equal opportunities for female athletes. Opponents, however, argue that the decision discriminates against transgender students and excludes them from school sports.

Read Also US Supreme Court Upholds Laws That Ban Transgender Girls From Girls' School Teams

The Supreme Court's judgment allows existing state bans to remain in force and gives other states the legal backing to introduce similar restrictions. The ruling is expected to have a significant impact on future legal and political debates over transgender rights in the United States.