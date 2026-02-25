Donald Trump Calls Supreme Court Ruling On Tariffs 'Unfortunate' During State Of The Union Address, Defends US Trade Policy |

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) publicly criticised a recent Supreme Court ruling that struck down his global tariff orders, calling the verdict 'very unfortunate' while addressing lawmakers and Supreme Court justices, during his State of the Union (SOTU) address at the US Capitol. The remarks by the US President were delivered in the presence of three Supreme Court justices: John Roberts, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett.

Justifying his aggressive tariff policy, Trump told Congress that the measures were announced to protect the US economy. “These countries were ripping us off,” he said, reiterating his long-held view that unfair trade practices had weakened American industry.

Referring to the court’s decision delivered last week, the President said that despite the ruling, US trading partners were keen to maintain existing agreements. He added that they were aware his constitutional authority to renegotiate trade deals could result in terms far worse for them.

SC Ruling On Trump's Tariffs

The remarks came days after the Supreme Court of the United States dealt a major blow to Trump’s trade agenda. On February 20, the apex court struck down the global tariffs imposed by the President, ruling that he was not authorised to levy such taxes under the law he had invoked. The verdict, passed by a 6–3 majority, was authored by John Roberts, the Chief Justice of the United States.

The court held that Trump had exceeded his authority by using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977 to impose sweeping tariffs. While the law allows a president to regulate trade during a national emergency, the justices ruled that it does not explicitly permit the imposition of tariffs.

“He must identify clear congressional authorisation to exercise it,” Roberts wrote, adding that IEEPA does not grant the president the power to impose tariffs. Notably, the ruling applies only to tariffs imposed under IEEPA. Some duties enforced by Trump under other trade laws were not part of the case and remain unaffected.

Despite the judicial setback, Trump struck a defiant and optimistic tone during his address. Declaring that the United States had entered a new era of prosperity, he told lawmakers that "America was back, bigger, richer, stronger and better than ever before.” Calling it the 'golden age of America,' Trump framed his presidency as a historic turnaround, with a focus on national revival, economic growth and renewed global influence.