Dmart allots over 4 lakh shares to employees as stock option | Photo: dmart.com

Avenue Supermarts Limited on Wednesday apporved allotment of 4,90,116 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each at an exercise price of Rs. 299/- per equity share to eligible employees stock options to eligible employees, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The company's Emlpoyee Stock Option Committee approved the allotment under the ESOPS 2016 scheme.

With this allotment the paid-up share capital of the company stands increased to Rs. 6,503,737,030.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd shares

The shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 3,454.00, down by 1.53 per cent.