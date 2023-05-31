 Dmart allots over 4 lakh shares to employees as stock option
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDmart allots over 4 lakh shares to employees as stock option

Dmart allots over 4 lakh shares to employees as stock option

The company's Emlpoyee Stock Option Committee approved the allotment under the ESOPS 2016 scheme.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 04:43 PM IST
article-image
Dmart allots over 4 lakh shares to employees as stock option | Photo: dmart.com

Avenue Supermarts Limited on Wednesday apporved allotment of 4,90,116 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each at an exercise price of Rs. 299/- per equity share to eligible employees stock options to eligible employees, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The company's Emlpoyee Stock Option Committee approved the allotment under the ESOPS 2016 scheme.

With this allotment the paid-up share capital of the company stands increased to Rs. 6,503,737,030.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd shares

The shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 3,454.00, down by 1.53 per cent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Laurus Labs invests in ImmunoACT to acquire additional stake of 7.24%

Laurus Labs invests in ImmunoACT to acquire additional stake of 7.24%

India's fiscal deficit narrows to 6.4% for FY23 from 6.7% a year before

India's fiscal deficit narrows to 6.4% for FY23 from 6.7% a year before

Dmart allots over 4 lakh shares to employees as stock option

Dmart allots over 4 lakh shares to employees as stock option

Countries that find US debt instruments attractive for investments

Countries that find US debt instruments attractive for investments

Federal Bank allots equity shares to employees as stock option

Federal Bank allots equity shares to employees as stock option