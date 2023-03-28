Dmart allots over 4 lakh shares to employees as stock option | LinkedIn

Dmart or Avenue Supermarts Limited on Tuesday allotted 4,89,287 shares of Rs 10 each to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The allotted shares can be exercised at Rs 299 per equity share.

The shares were allocated under the Employee Stock Option Scheme 2016 of the company by the Employee Stock Option Committee.

Post the allotment the company's share capital increased to Rs 6,482,639,780 consisting of 64,82,63,978.

Dmart on March 14 allocated 29 lakh stock options to employees.

Read Also Dmart allots over 29 lakh stock options to employees

Dmart shares

The shares of Avenue Supermarts Limited on Tuesday closed at Rs 3,320, up by 0.40 per cent.